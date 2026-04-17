Regions Financial (RF) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Regions Financial (RF) reported revenue of $1.87 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +2.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 56.6% compared to the 57.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 56.6% compared to the 57.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Non-performing assets : $713 million compared to the $775.56 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $713 million compared to the $775.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $139.43 billion versus $139.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $139.43 billion versus $139.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $693 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $783.75 million.

: $693 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $783.75 million. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.

: 10.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.8%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.8%.

: 11.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.8%. Leverage Ratio : 9.6% compared to the 9.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.6% compared to the 9.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $625 million compared to the $653.6 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $625 million compared to the $653.6 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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