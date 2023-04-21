Regions Financial (RF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Regions Financial said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 8.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 802,148K shares. The put/call ratio of RF is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $24.11. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.61% from its latest reported closing price of $18.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is $7,952MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 388K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 99.91% over the last quarter.

KBWB - Invesco KBW Bank ETF holds 3,353K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 1.77% over the last quarter.

CRBN - iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brooks, Moore & Associates holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVAL - BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Regions Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.