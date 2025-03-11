Regions Financial (RF) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Regions Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Birmingham, Regions Financial (RF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -8.46% so far this year. The holding company for Regions Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.25 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.64% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1 is up 2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Regions Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 13.05%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Regions Financial's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, RF expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.26 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.60%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, RF is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

