Regions Financial Q4 Profit Rises 61%, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $588 million or $0.61 per share from $366 million or $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 13.9 percent to $1.69 billion from $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, reflecting growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. Adjusted total revenue also rose 11.7 percent to $1.66 billion from $1.48 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Financial expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

