Regions Financial Q3 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders grew 15 percent to $465 million or $0.49 per share from last year's $429 million or $0.43 per share.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $1.857 billion, down 0.5 percent from $1.867 billion last year. Adjusted total revenue was $1.858 billion, compared to $1.868 billion a year ago.

The Street was looking for revenues of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income increased 2.3 percent to $1.29 billion from last year's $1.26 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.