Markets
RF

Regions Financial Q2 Profit Rises

July 18, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF), on Friday, announced that the second quarter net income available to common shareholders increased from the previous year, with 10.1 percent growth in revenues.

The quarterly net income increased to $534 million from $477 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.59 versus 0.52 last year.

Adjusted net income was $538 million, while it was $488 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.60 versus 0.53 last year.

Net interest income climbed 6.2 percent to $1.26 billion from $1.19 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income also jumped 18.5 percent to $646 million from $545 million last year.

Adjusted non-interest income remained at $646 million from $595 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased 10.1 percent to $1.91 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

Adjusted revenue remained at $1.91 billion from $1.78 billion in the same period last year,

Loans for the quarter declined 0.8 percent to $96.72 billion from $97.51 billion last year.

Deposits for the quarter increased to $130.92 billion from $126.62 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Regions Financial is 1.41% lesser at $24.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.