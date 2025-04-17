Regions Financial Q1 Earnings Beat, Non-Interest Income & NII Rise Y/Y

Regions Financial Corporation’s RF first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents per share. This compares favorably with earnings of 44 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

A decrease in non-interest expenses, an increases in non-interest income and net interest income (NII) supported RF’s results. Also, Regions Financial’s strong capital position indicates its availability of adequate capital to use to deal with any unexpected losses. However, a lower loan balance and a rise in provisions were spoilsports.

Net income (GAAP basis) available to common shareholders was $465 million, up 35.6% year over year.

Regions Financial’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Dip Y/Y

Total quarterly revenues were $1.78 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. The top line rose 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly NII was $1.19 billion, up 0.8% year over year. However, the net interest margin declined 3 basis points to 3.52%.

Non-interest income increased 4.8% year over year to $590 million.

Non-interest expenses fell 8.1% year over year to $1.04 billion. Adjusted non-interest expenses moved down 5.7% year over year to $1.03 billion.

The efficiency ratio was 57.9% in the first quarter compared with 64.3% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in this ratio indicates lower profitability.

RF’s Loans Decline, Deposit Balance Rises Sequentially

As of March 31, 2025, total loans decreased 0.3% on a sequential basis to $96.1 billion. Total deposits were $127.7 billion, which increased 0.9% from the previous quarter.

Regions Financial’s Credit Quality Mixed

Non-performing assets (excluding more than 90 past due), as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties and non-performing loans held for sale, decreased to 0.92% from the prior-year quarter’s 0.95%. Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale as a percentage of net loans, were 0.88%, down from 0.94% in the prior-year quarter.

A provision for credit losses of $124 million was recorded in the quarter, up 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net charge-offs, as a percentage of average loans, were 0.52% compared with 0.50% in the prior-year period.

RF’s Capital Ratios Improve Y/Y

As of March 31, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and the Tier 1 capital ratio were 10.8% and 12.2%, respectively, compared with 10.3% and 11.6% in the year-earlier quarter.

Regions Financial’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 10.4 million shares for $242 million.

Our Viewpoint on RF

Regions Financial’s attractive core business and revenue-diversification strategies will likely yield stellar earnings in the upcoming period. The company’s robust capital planning process is intended to ensure the efficient use of capital to support lending activities and business growth opportunities and offer suitable shareholder returns. However, declining loans, along with a rise in provisions, are concerning.

Currently, Regions Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks

Citizens Financial Group CFG reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The metric rose 18.4% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

CFG’s results benefited from a rise in non-interest income, along with reduced expenses. A strong capital position was another positive. However, lower net interest income and declining loan balances were major headwinds.

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.38 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago figure of $1.28.



HWC’s results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and NII. Lower provisions were other positives. However, higher adjusted expenses and lower loan and deposit balances were headwinds.

