Regions Financial price target raised to $30 from $28 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Regions Financial (RF) to $30 from $28 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Regions reported a decent quarter and provided a mostly in-line 2024 guidance update with some puts and takes. Deposit growth was lower than expected, driven by a decline in noninterest bearing deposits, although negative deposit mix shift has slowed. Loan growth was also below Wedbush’s forecast, driven by lower C&I balances.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.