Regions Financial price target raised to $30 from $26 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Regions Financial (RF) to $30 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm shifted assumptions on cost of equity to reflect early cycle sentiment and raised Regions’ normalized return on tangible common equity to a peer-leading 18%. Citi continues to like the stock’s risk/reward. Regions is a strong, fundamental play with a balance sheet well positioned for rate cuts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

