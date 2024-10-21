Regions Financial price target raised to $25 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg raised the firm’s price target on Regions Financial (RF) to $25 from $22 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The bank’s Q3 earnings were ahead of estimates as net interest income, provision and tax rate were better than expected while expenses were worse, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.