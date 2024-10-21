Regions Financial price target raised to $24 from $22 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo raised the firm’s price target on Regions Financial (RF) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says Regions Financial’s Q3 positives should largely carry over into Q4.
