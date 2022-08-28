Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.20

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of October to $0.20. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Regions Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Regions Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 30%, which means that Regions Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.5%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 39% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NYSE:RF Historic Dividend August 28th 2022

Regions Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Regions Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Regions Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Regions Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 17 Regions Financial analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

