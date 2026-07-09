Regions Financial Gains 8.4% in the Past 3 Months: How to Approach Now?

Shares of the Regions Financial Corporation RF have rallied 8.4%, outperforming the industry’s 6.7% growth in the past three months. Moreover, RF’s price performance has been better than that of its close peers, Flagstar Bank, National Association FLG and SouthState Bank Corporation SSB. Flagstar Bank stock has gained 3.5%, whereas shares of SouthState have plunged 0.1% during the same time period.

Price Performance



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Next, let’s examine the main factors likely to drive additional momentum for RF stock.

Key Factors Driving RF’s Growth

Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions and Capital Markets Expansion: Regions Financial is strengthening its growth prospects through strategic acquisitions, expanded capital markets capabilities and a broader portfolio of fee-based services. Last week, the company completed the acquisition of Frazer Lanier, enhancing its municipal and corporate investment banking capabilities. The transaction expands Regions Financial's expertise in bond issuance, underwriting, debt placement and advisory services, supporting fee-based revenue growth and strengthening its capital markets business.

Prior to the recent acquisition, the company had consistently pursued inorganic growth to diversify its operations. In 2021, Regions Financial acquired Clearsight, Sabal Capital and EnerBank USA, strengthening its specialized banking capabilities and expanding its revenue base. Earlier, in 2019, the acquisition of Highland Associates enhanced the company's wealth management offerings for not-for-profit organizations and the healthcare sector.

Regions Financial has also been investing in growth initiatives to strengthen its fee-based businesses. In the first quarter of 2026, wealth management revenues rose 9% year over year, while treasury management fees reached a record level, helping drive a 5.9% increase in non-interest income to $625 million. Further, the company continues to invest in treasury management and wealth management capabilities while evaluating bolt-on acquisitions to broaden its product offerings and diversify revenue streams. These initiatives are expected to support sustainable long-term growth and enhance shareholder value.

Non-Interest Income Growth



Image Source: Regions Financial Corporation

Branch Expansion to Strengthen Customer Franchise: Apart from inorganic growth, the company is also expanding and modernizing its branch network to support long-term growth. Regions Financial plans to open 135-150 new branches over the next five years, primarily across high-growth Southeastern markets, including Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. It also expects to renovate more than 1,000 existing branches to enhance the customer experience and support its relationship-based banking model. These initiatives are expected to strengthen customer acquisition and retention, deepen deposit relationships and support long-term business growth.

Steady Loan Growth: The company has witnessed steady loan growth over the past several years. The company's loan balances recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2020 and 2025, with the upward momentum continuing in the first quarter of 2026. Looking ahead, rising loan pipelines, coupled with the company's broad presence across the high-growth Southeastern and Midwest markets, are expected to support further loan growth. Management projects average loan balances to increase by low-single digits in 2026 from 2025 levels, driven by continued strength in commercial and real estate lending.

Solid Liquidity Position Enhances Shareholder Value: Regions Financial maintains a solid liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, the company had total debt of $6.3 billion (including short- and long-term borrowings), while total liquidity sources stood at $67.9 billion.

With a healthy liquidity profile, the company continues to enhance shareholder value through consistent capital deployment. In July 2025, Regions Financial raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 6% to 26 cents per share and expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 40-50% of earnings. The company has increased its dividend five times over the past five years, delivering a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 11.3%. Further, its current dividend yield of 3.56% compares favorably with the industry's average of 2.42%.

Dividend Yield



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Likewise, its close peers, Flagstar Bank, offer a dividend yield of 0.28%, while SouthState's dividend yield stands at 2.46%.

Apart from regular dividend payments, RF also returns capital through share repurchases. In December 2025, the board authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program effective from Jan. 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2027. As of March 31, 2026, nearly $569 million remained available under the authorization. Given its robust liquidity position, the company's capital deployment initiatives appear sustainable and are expected to continue supporting investor confidence.

What’s Hurting Regions Financial Growth

Elevated Expense Base: The company continues to witness an increase in expenses. Its non-interest expenses recorded a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2025. The rising trend persisted in the first quarter of 2026, with non-interest expenses increasing 2.8% year over year to nearly $1.07 billion. Higher salaries and employee benefits, along with continued investments in technology and branch expansion, are expected to keep expenses elevated despite the company's cost-control efforts.

Non-Interest Expense Trend



Image Source: Regions Financial Corporation

Commercial Loan Concentration: Regions Financial's loan portfolio remains heavily concentrated in commercial lending. As of March 31, 2026, commercial loans, comprising commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans, accounted for 57.2% of the company's total loan portfolio. Over the past few quarters, the company has witnessed pressure in several commercial loan categories, particularly office and senior housing. Further, commercial loans accounted for 76% of total non-performing loans as of March 31, 2026. Thus, any economic slowdown could further pressure asset quality and financial performance.

How to Approach RF Stock Now

Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has been revised downward to $2.60, while the estimate for 2027 has remained unchanged at $2.85.

Estimate Revision Trend



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The projected figures imply growth of 11.6% and 9.3% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

In terms of valuation, RF stock appears inexpensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings P/E ratio of 10.88X, lower than the industry’s 11.14X. Meanwhile, Flagstar Bank holds a P/E ratio of 14.97X, while SouthState’s P/E ratio stands at 9.76X.

Price-to-Earnings F12 M



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Regions Financial's strategic acquisitions, expanding capital markets capabilities, steady loan growth and shareholder-friendly capital deployment strategy are expected to support its long-term growth.

However, elevated operating costs and potential deterioration in commercial credit quality during an economic slowdown could weigh on earnings growth and asset quality in the upcoming quarters. Additionally, the Fed's signal of a potential interest rate hike in 2026 amid renewed inflationary pressures may constrain net interest income expansion. Although RF stock is trading at an attractive valuation, the recent downward revision in the 2026 earnings estimate suggests limited near-term upside.

Investors already holding the stock may consider retaining their positions, given Regions Financial's diversified growth initiatives and solid liquidity profile. Those considering fresh investments may prefer to wait for a more favorable entry point until earnings visibility improves.

Currently, RF stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.