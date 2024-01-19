News & Insights

US Markets
RF

Regions Financial forecasts drop in 2024 interest income

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

January 19, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp RF.N said on Friday it expects its interest income for 2024 to decline, after posting a 44% drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Several lenders have started to warn of a hit to net interest income (NII) this year amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Reduced rates can squeeze profitability through decreased earnings on loans and financial instruments.

Increased payouts on deposits amid higher-for-longer interest rate environment also pressured interest income at lenders.

Regions Financial expects NII, or the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits, for 2024 to be in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion. It reported NII of $5.32 billion in 2023.

It also expects NII for the first quarter to decline 3%-5% sequentially.

Its NII for the three months ended Dec. 31 fell 12.1% to $1.23 billion.

The lender's fourth-quarter profit was $0.39 per share, compared with $0.70 per share a year earlier.

Its average total deposits fell 5% to $126.41 billion.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.