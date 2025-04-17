REGIONS FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $RF Reports Quarterly Earnings

REGIONS FINANCIAL ($RF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,784,000,000, missing estimates of $1,884,014,004 by $-100,014,004.

REGIONS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

REGIONS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $RF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE S SUQUET has made 11 purchases buying 2,309 shares for an estimated $55,666 and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated $5,370 .

and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated . JOIA M JOHNSON purchased 2,300 shares for an estimated $48,702

REGIONS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of REGIONS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REGIONS FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Reduce" rating on 10/24/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

REGIONS FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $26.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Matt O'Connor from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Brandon King from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 10/21/2024

