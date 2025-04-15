REGIONS FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $RF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REGIONS FINANCIAL ($RF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,884,014,004 and earnings of $0.52 per share.
REGIONS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
REGIONS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $RF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSE S SUQUET has made 11 purchases buying 2,309 shares for an estimated $55,666 and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated $5,370.
- JOIA M JOHNSON purchased 2,300 shares for an estimated $48,702
REGIONS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of REGIONS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,570,214 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,531,433
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,660,345 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,611,314
- AMUNDI removed 3,665,200 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,205,504
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 3,548,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,462,413
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,417,606 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,382,093
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,999,747 shares (+511.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,554,049
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,985,518 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,219,383
REGIONS FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Reduce" rating on 10/24/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024
REGIONS FINANCIAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $26.0 on 10/29/2024
- Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024
- Matt O'Connor from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024
- Brandon King from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 10/21/2024
- Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 10/21/2024
