Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.63, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RF was $11.63, representing a -33.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.54 and a 67.58% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

RF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports RF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -65.4%, compared to an industry average of -23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RF as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
  • SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 4.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RF at 2.88%.

