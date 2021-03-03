Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RF was $21.11, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.61 and a 204.18% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

RF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports RF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.41%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RF as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (PEX)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 71.57% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of RF at 5.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.