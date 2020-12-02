Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.87, the dividend yield is 3.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RF was $15.87, representing a -9.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.54 and a 128.67% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

RF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports RF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.1%, compared to an industry average of -16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RF as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (PEX)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 36.06% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of RF at 5.83%.

