Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.75, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RF was $22.75, representing a -8.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 50.96% increase over the 52 week low of $15.07.

RF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66. Zacks Investment Research reports RF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 145.83%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RF as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 7.75% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of RF at 3.95%.

