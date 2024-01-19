Regions Financial Corp. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $660 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $1.81 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $367 Mln. vs. $660 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

