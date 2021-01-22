Regions Financial Corp. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $588 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $366 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.69 billion from $1.48 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $588 Mln. vs. $366 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.