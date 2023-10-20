Regions Financial Corp. Q3 Income Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $465 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $404 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.86 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $465 Mln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.