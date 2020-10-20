Regions Financial Corp. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $385 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.64 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $501 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

