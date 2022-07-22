Regions Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $558 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $748 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $1.748B from $1.582B last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $558 Mln. vs. $748 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $1.748B vs. $1.582B last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.