Regions Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $139 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $1.41 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $139 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

