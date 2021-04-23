Regions Financial Corp. Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $614 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.61 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $614 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.