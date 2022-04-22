Regions Financial Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $524 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $614 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.60 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $524 Mln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

