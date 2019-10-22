Markets
Regions Financial Corp. Announces Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $385 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $548 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.49 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $385 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

