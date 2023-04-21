News & Insights

Markets
RF

Regions Financial Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit, but misses estimates

April 21, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $588 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.95 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $588 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.