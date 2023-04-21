Regions Financial Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $588 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.95 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $588 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

