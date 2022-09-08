Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.86, changing hands as high as $22.00 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.01 per share, with $25.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.00.

