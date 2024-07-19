Regions Financial Corp. Reports Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $477 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $1.73 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $477 Mln. vs. $556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.

