Regions Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

January 16, 2026 — 06:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $514 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.921 billion from $1.815 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $514 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.921 Bln vs. $1.815 Bln last year.

