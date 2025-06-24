Regions Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.03, changing hands as high as $23.07 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $17.74 per share, with $27.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.05. The RF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

