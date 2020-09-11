World Markets

Regional ruling party wins elections in Ethiopia's Tigray region -election commissioner

Contributor
Giulia Paravicini Reuters
Published

The regional ruling Tigray’s People Liberation Front have won elections in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, the election commission there announced on Friday, as a showdown loomed between the region and the federal government.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The regional ruling Tigray’s People Liberation Front have won elections in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, the election commission there announced on Friday, as a showdown loomed between the region and the federal government.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had denounced the polls, which were held Wednesday despite a government directive postponing regional and national elections until at least next year.

Tigrayan leaders, who dominated the last administration, have accused Abiy of trying to illegally extend his time in power.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((katharine.houreld@thomsonreuters.com; + 254 796 142 176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular