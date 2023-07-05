Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) Price Target Decreased by 5.00% to 64.60

The average one-year price target for Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) has been revised to 64.60 / share. This is an decrease of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 68.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.59% from the latest reported closing price of 45.95 / share.

Regional REIT Maintains 14.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 14.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGL is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 16,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,029K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 3,060K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,055K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 0.45% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,630K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 4.22% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 958K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGL by 1.71% over the last quarter.

