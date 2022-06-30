Regional Management (RM) Taps Indiana, Grows Base to 15th State

Regional Management Corp. RM recently announced that it has opened its first branch in the Merrillville town of Indiana. With this move, RM brings the 15th US state under its operational coverage.

The strategic action is expected to have expanded the consumer finance company’s footprint in the Midwestern U.S. This will allow Regional Management to offer its suite of affordable financial solutions to local customers. This is in line with RM’s geographic expansion strategy, which enables it to expand its market share.

RM closed a $250-million (its largest) asset-backed securitization this February, strengthening its financial flexibility to execute its long-term strategies like expanding its market reach. In February, Regional Management extended its operations in Mississippi and commenced piloting end-to-end digital lending at March-end. RM continues to amplify its geographical expansion while focusing on branch optimization.

Regional Management’s branch optimization program is expected to generate $1.8 million of annual savings from general and administrative costs. These savings are reinvested in extending operations into new states. With its latest expansion in Indiana, people with limited access to consumer credit are expected to benefit from RM’s secured credit products.

Price Performance

Shares of Regional Management have decreased 18.9% in the past year compared with the 28% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Regional Management currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are MGIC Investment Corporation MTG, MetLife, Inc. MET and SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, MGIC Investment provides private mortgage insurance and other products in the domestic markets and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s 2022 earnings indicates an 18.9% increase from the prior-year reported number.

Based in New York, MetLife is an insurance-based global financial services company providing protection and investment products to individual and institutional customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET’s 2022 bottom line has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days.

Overland Park, KS-based SelectQuote has a technology-enabled distribution platform, helping clients choose policies from multiple options. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLQT’s 2022 bottom line has improved 12% in the past 60 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.