Regional Management (RM) Stock Up 3.8% Since Q4 Earnings Beat

Shares of Regional Management RM gained 3.8% in the last two trading sessions as it delivered earnings and revenue surprise for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Operating income per share of $1.28 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 7.2% year over year.



Fourth-quarter results reflect growth in loan portfolio, a strong credit profile, disciplined expense management and low funding costs.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of $97 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. However, the top line decreased 1% year over year.



Interest and fee income declined 1.1%, attributable to the intended product mix shift toward large loans and the portfolio composition shift toward higher credit quality customers with slightly lower interest rates due to enhanced credit standards during the pandemic.



Insurance income, net improved 20.4%, driven by an increase in premium revenues and a decrease in non-file insurance claims expense.



Provision for credit losses was $24.7 million, down 5.1% year over year.



Total general and administrative expenses increased 9.5% year over year to $44.8 million.



The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) deteriorated 150 basis points (bps) to16.4.

Financial Update

Cash balance increased more than threefold to $8.1 million at 2020 end.



Net finance receivables as of Dec 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion, up 0.3% from 2019 end.



Long-term debt was $768.9 million at year end, down 4.9% from 2019 end.



Return on average equity was 10%, down 540 bps from 2019.



Stockholders’ equity was $272.1 million, down 10.1% from 2019 end.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had total unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities of $438 million.



The company bought back $12 million worth shares in the fourth quarter of 2020.



The board of directors approved 20 cents per share dividend to shareholders of record on Feb 23, 2021. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 12.

Zacks Rank

Regional Management currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Players

Of the industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, Discover Financial DFS, Capital One Financial COF and SLM Corporation SLM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.

