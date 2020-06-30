Regional Management (RM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regional Management (RM) closed at $17.71, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 10.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RM as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.44 million, up 4.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $369.33 million, which would represent changes of -81.05% and +3.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower within the past month. RM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, RM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

