Regional Management (RM) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 38.35

The average one-year price target for Regional Management (NYSE:RM) has been revised to 38.35 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 36.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from the latest reported closing price of 32.49 / share.

Regional Management Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $32.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 11.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RM is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 8,466K shares. The put/call ratio of RM is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,167K shares representing 12.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 873K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 793K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 406K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 305K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 34.25% over the last quarter.

Regional Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name 'Regional Finance' in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website.

