Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.30

The board of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of March to US$0.30. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Regional Management's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Regional Management's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 26.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 16%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:RM Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

Regional Management Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Regional Management has impressed us by growing EPS at 35% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Regional Management's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Regional Management is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Regional Management has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

