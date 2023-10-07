Regional Management (FRA:46F) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 37.64

The average one-year price target for Regional Management (FRA:46F) has been revised to 37.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 35.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.38 to a high of 44.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.88% from the latest reported closing price of 25.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 46F is 0.11%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 8,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,177K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46F by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 918K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46F by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 775K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46F by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 402K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46F by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 305K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

