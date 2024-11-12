News & Insights

Regional Management Expands Reach with 340 Branches

November 12, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Regional Management ( (RM) ) just unveiled an update.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company listed on the NYSE as RM, is expanding its presence with 340 branches across 19 states and total receivables of $1.8 billion. The company primarily targets customers with limited access to credit, offering installment loans through various channels including branches, digital platforms, and direct mail. As they eye further state expansions, potential investors should note the inherent risks and uncertainties in their forward-looking statements, emphasizing the importance of conducting thorough independent analysis before any financial decisions.

