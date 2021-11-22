Regional Management Corp. (RM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Regional Management Corp. (RM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.44, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RM was $61.44, representing a -4.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.07 and a 133.53% increase over the 52 week low of $26.31.

RM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). RM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.57. Zacks Investment Research reports RM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 93.12%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

