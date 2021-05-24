Regional Management Corp. (RM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Regional Management Corp. (RM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RM was $45, representing a -2.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.29 and a 205.71% increase over the 52 week low of $14.72.

RM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). RM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.28. Zacks Investment Research reports RM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.49%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RM Dividend History page.

