Regional Management Corp. (RM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Regional Management Corp. (RM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RM was $32.01, representing a -6.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.15 and a 210.01% increase over the 52 week low of $10.33.

RM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). RM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports RM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -21.12%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RM Dividend History page.

