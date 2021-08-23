Regional Management Corp. (RM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Regional Management Corp. (RM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.61, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RM was $56.61, representing a -6.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.45 and a 256.71% increase over the 52 week low of $15.87.

RM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). RM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports RM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.85%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

