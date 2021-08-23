Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) insiders sold US$1.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Regional Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Alvaro de Molina, for US$778k worth of shares, at about US$32.18 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$56.61). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 53% of Alvaro de Molina's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.70k shares for US$269k. But insiders sold 45.19k shares worth US$1.7m. In total, Regional Management insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$36.55. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RM Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

Insiders at Regional Management Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Regional Management shares. In total, insiders sold US$493k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.9% of Regional Management shares, worth about US$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regional Management Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Regional Management is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Regional Management (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

