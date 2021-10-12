US Markets
Regional lenders Umpqua and Columbia State to merge in $5.2 bln deal

Umpqua Bank and Columbia State Bank will merge in an all-stock deal valued at around $5.2 billion, their parent companies said on Tuesday, creating West Coast's leading regional bank.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Umpqua Bank UMPQ.O and Columbia State Bank COLB.O will merge in an all-stock deal valued at around $5.2 billion, their parent companies said on Tuesday, creating West Coast's leading regional bank.

The combined bank will manage more than $50 billion in assets.

Regional banks have been taking advantage of changes made under former U.S. President Donald Trump, which made mergers easier by lifting certain restrictions and lowering corporate taxes.

The banking sector has seen a number of mergers recently, with dealmaking in the sector set for the biggest year since 2008, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. President Joe Biden, however, has asked competition enforcers to look skeptically at bank combinations, concerned over branch closures and other consequences.

Shareholders of Umpqua will own about 62% of the combined bank after the completion of the transaction, with Columbia shareholders owning the rest.

Clint Stein, president and chief executive officer of Washington-based Columbia, will lead the combined bank.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

