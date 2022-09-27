Regional lender Provident to buy Lakeland Bancorp in $1.3 bln deal

Adds deal details, background

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Services Inc PFS.N plans to acquire Lakeland Bancorp LBAI.O in a deal valued at nearly $1.3 billion to gain a stronger foothold with nearly 4% of all bank deposits in New Jersey, the companies said on Tuesday.

The regional lenders are joining forces at a time when even diversified Wall Street banks are buckling under pressure from inflation, interest rate hikes and economic downturns, forcing them to report reduced profits and cut costs.

The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, will see Provident shareholders own 58% and Lakeland investors own 42% of the combined company.

The combined company, which will have more than $25 billion in assets and $20 billion in total deposits, will trade under the Provident ticker symbol.

Piper Sandler Companies is Provident's financial adviser on the deal, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company is advising Lakeland.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.